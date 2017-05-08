1972 Iowa College World Series team to be honored

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The University of Iowa baseball program will honor the 45th anniversary of the 1972 College World Series team prior to Friday's series opener against Ohio State.

The Hawkeyes went 25-17 and won the program's first outright Big Ten title since 1949 during the 1972 season. Iowa won the District 4 Playoffs to advance to the College World Series for the first time in program history.

The team is still the only Hawkeye squad to play in the College World Series.

Twenty-six members of the 1972 team (and four seniors from the 1971 team) will be in attendance for the weekend reunion.

Team members will be available for media interviews following the on-field recognition.