UNI Softball earns two MCV Awards

Kennedy Bailey has been named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week, her first honor for the 2017 season. Sammey Bunch has been named MVC Newcomer of the Week, as announced by the league on Monday. This is the third time Bunch has won MVC Newcomer of the Week in the 2017 season.



Bailey led the Panthers in a three-game series against Illinois State over the weekend. Bailey provided the Panthers with seven RBI to secure an 11-1 win in the first game. She also led with two runs on three hits on the road to the number one seed. Bailey wrapped up the weekend with .500 batting average, two home runs, and a 1.250 slg%.



Bunch wrapped up the week of a three-game series by hitting .455 with a .818 slugging percentage. She totaled five hits, five RBI, three runs, one double, and one home run. Her big impact came on Sunday’sfinal game against Illinois State where she provided UNI with one run, two hits, and three RBI to give the Panthers a sweep of the Redbirds.



Bailey and Bunch will be leading the Panthers on Friday May 12 at 4 p.m. as the number one seed at the MVC Championship in Normal, Illinois.

