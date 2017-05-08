UNI Softball earns two MCV Awards

The University of Iowa baseball program will honor the 45th anniversary of the 1972 College World Series team prior to Friday's series opener against Ohio State.More >>
Kennedy Bailey has been named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week, her first honor for the 2017 season. Sammey Bunch has been named MVC Newcomer of the Week, as announced by the league on Monday.More >>
The UNI softball team defeated Illinois State 8-2 on Sunday, completing a three game sweep to capture a share of the Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship. The Panthers and Redbirds finished tied on top of the league standings, but UNI will take the number one seed in the Valley tournament based on their 3-0 head-to-head record against ISU.More >>
The favorite got it done.More >>
The Waterloo Black Hawks left it all out on the ice winning a physical battle against Sioux City 3-1 to force a decisive fifth game in the Western Conference Final.More >>
