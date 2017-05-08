Police in Des Moines respond to shooting report, find man dead

Des Moines police are investigating the shooting death of a man found in a south Des Moines home.

Sgt. Paul Parizek says officers were called about 1 p.m. Monday to a reported shooting and after arriving found the body of an adult man. A woman believed to be the shooter was also at the home.

Parizek says the shooting appeared to be a "domestic-related incident."

Police haven't made any arrests and didn't release the names of those involved.

It was the 13th homicide in Des Moines this year.

