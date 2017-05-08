Blum to hold first of four town halls in Dubuque

Congressman Rod Blum will hold his first of four town halls starting Monday evening at Dubuque Senior High School in the Nora Gym.

The town hall is reserved to only constituents of Iowa's 1st District. A RSVP to the event is first required here.

A photo ID is also required to enter the event to verify residency. If the photo ID doesn't have an 1st District address, a utility bill or statement is required.

Children under 16 will be admitted without an ID but are still required to RSVP in advance.

No backpacks, signs, banners, or artificial noisemakers will be allowed.

The event starts at 7 p.m. but doors will open at 6 p.m. You can WATCH IT LIVE HERE.