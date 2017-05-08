More details in Dubuque man's death following arrest

It was an unexpected turn of events. A man died just moments after being arrested at Shannon's Sports Bar in Dubuque early Sunday morning.

Police identified him as 43-year-old Chad R. Cupps of Manchester.

They say he went in to the bar and attacked people. "A subject came running into the bar, began assaulting people, taking alcohol and consuming it," said Mark Dalsing, Dubuque Police Chief.

That was when people inside held Cupps down on the ground until police arrived. During the fight, one of those people got injured. "I know at least one of the people suffered an injury during the course of the scuffles, but how many people he assaulted and who was all assaulted, I don't know," Dalsing said.

Police then took over, eventually using pepper spray on Cupps. "When we got there, there was kinda a scrum of people on the floor, so they had to try and separate to get to the individual who was on the bottom," Dalsing said. "As they went to put handcuffs on him, he began to kick and flight at officers."

Cupps then had trouble breathing and became unconscious. Dalsing says the encounter with officers was just a couple of minutes.

The department is trying to find out what led up to his death, where he was before, and what he was doing inside the bar. "There's a lot of things that go wrong with individuals, physically, emotionally. We don't know exactly what was going on with this situation," added Dalsing.

An autopsy is being performed, and authorities say they will know more once the results are back.