BHC Sheriff investigating road rage incident - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

BHC Sheriff investigating road rage incident

Posted: Updated:
Written by Nikki Newbrough, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a road rage incident that ended with one man being stabbed.

It happened on highway 63 near Dunkerton Road in Black Hawk County around 4:00 p.m.

They say the suspect took off. Authorities are now looking for a 2012 four door white/silver KIA with Minnesota plates. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.