Seven injured in 2-vehicle crash near Aurora

Seven people are taken to the hospital after a crash involving a car and mini-van. It happened on Highway 3 and G Ave., north of Aurora on Saturday.

Deputies say 69-year-old Aulden Adams, of Strawberry Point, tried turning and collided with a car driven by 35-year-old April Perry, of Dunkerton. Adams had to be cut out of his van.

Both were taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics by air-care, along with one passenger. The other four passengers were treated at an area hospital.

Both vehicles were totaled in the collision.