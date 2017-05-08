Seven injured in 2-vehicle crash near Aurora - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Seven injured in 2-vehicle crash near Aurora

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
FAYETTE COUNTY (KWWL) -

Seven people are taken to the hospital after a crash involving a car and mini-van.  It happened on Highway 3 and G Ave., north of Aurora on Saturday.

Deputies say 69-year-old Aulden Adams, of Strawberry Point, tried turning and collided with a car driven by 35-year-old April Perry, of Dunkerton.  Adams had to be cut out of his van.  

Both were taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics by air-care, along with one passenger.  The other four passengers were treated at an area hospital.

Both vehicles were totaled in the collision.

