Featured Pet: Meet Willard - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Featured Pet: Meet Willard

Posted: Updated:
Written by Shannon Hayden, Producer
Connect

This week's featured pet is Willard, and he is looking for a loving home.

Willard is about a year old and weighs 30 pounds. 

He is a Rat Terrier and Blue Heeler mix. 

Waverly Pet Rescue confirms he is house trained, up-to-date on shots, tested heart worm negative, and neutered.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.