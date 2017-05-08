Dubuque woman seriously injured in motorcycle accident

A Dubuque woman has been seriously injured in a motorcycle crash.

Police say it happened Sunday evening at the intersection of East 16th Street and Greyhound Park Road.

They say a vehicle going northbound, driven by Rose Onufrak, 62, of Dubuque, tried to turn onto Greyhound Park Road and was struck on the passenger side by a motorcycle that was southbound from Highway151, driven by Angella Rhomberg, 44, of Dubuque.

Rhomberg was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital with serious injuries and then airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.