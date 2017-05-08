Elk Run teacher wins Tools for Schools award money

New toys for learning in an eastern Iowa classroom thanks to KWWL's Cedar Valley Tools for Schools award.

Jennifer Schlader is the special education teacher at Elk Run Preschool.

She's getting 500 dollars for her classroom through Tools for Schools.

She says she used the money to buy materials focused on building and creating.

These materials lay the foundation for early STEM skills, such as 3D- shapes, angles, force and motion, as well as working on fine motor skills.

Every month, KWWL, The University of Iowa Community Credit Union and Sylvan Learning Center will select a classroom.