Giant rabbit owners seek details, payment for United Airlines

A bunny, set to become the world's largest bunny, mysteriously died after traveling in the cargo of the airplane.

Simon was a 10-month-old, three foot long, continental giant rabbit that specially bred for his unusual size.

His breeder said Simon was was expected to outgrow his record-setting father to become the world's largest bunny.

Simon was being shipped to a new owner and was on a United Airlines flight from London to Chicago.

He was alive when the plane landed in Chicago, but died while in transit to another destination.

Annette Edwards, the breeder said Simon was checked by veterinarians three hours before the flight and was "fit as a fiddle."

Edwards said the prospective new owner is very upset.