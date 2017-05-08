High school students turn shipping container into tiny home

Area high school students have built a tiny home out of a shipping container, the home is just 266 square feet.

The home was built by high school students who are enrolled in Kirkwood's Architecture, Constructions and Engineering (ACE) Career Academy.

The program at Kirkwood's Linn County Regional Center helps the students get hands-on experience and college credits.

Valued at $24,000, the tiny house is now for sale.

Kirkwood Community College is accepting bids for the home until June 15 at 4 p.m.

Students transformed the shipping container into a home in just 12 weeks.

The house has a bathroom, living room, kitchen and bedroom as well as sliding glass doors and windows.

Potential buyers can tour the home this week through Friday, it's located at 1770 Boyson Road in Hiawatha.