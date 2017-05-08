Best of the Class 2017 - Video Vignettes

The 33rd Annual Best of the Class celebration was a huge success! On April 29th, over 70 high school seniors from across Eastern Iowa and beyond converged on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa to be recognized for their achievement. The ceremony included recognition by UNI President Mark Nook, and KWWL Anchor Ron Steele, individual photos with the KWWL evening anchor team, brunch and of course being showcased in video vignette spots.

Below are links to the individual vignettes. Don't see the student you're looking for? Keep checking back, as new spots will be added daily.

If you're interested in learning more about the University of Northern Iowa, and all the opportunities UNI can offer you, click here.

Spot #1 - Kinsey Gudenkauf, Brooke Marcue, Annika Wall, Joshua Parbs

Spot #2 - Colin Wendt, Emily Davidson, Jaderial Staebler, Regan Wasson

Spot #3 - Jared Greenfield, Ivan Kozlov, Carl Davis, Joel Burzacott

Spot #4 - Andrea Pingol, Katelyn Isaac, Tiana Saak, Paige Brunsen

Spot #5 - Bridget Widner, Amber Brand, Jesse Ward, Olivia Schuster

Spot #6 - Zoe Ogden, Kaitlyn Clevenger, Amber Brincks, Sarah Miller