Iowa gas prices down nearly three cents in past week

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Gas prices in Iowa have decreased 2.8 cents per gallon in the past week to an average of $2.29 a gallon.

GasBuddy reports the national average fell 3.7 cents a gallon in the last week to roughly $2.34 a gallon.

Prices Sunday were 15.5 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago, and 2.3 cents a gallon lower than one month ago. During the last month, the national average has decreased 5.6 cents per gallon.

GasBuddy finds prices in the region as follows: 


Areas near Iowa and their current gas price climate:
Quad Cities- $2.24/g, down 1.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.25/g.
Des Moines- $2.44/g, flat  from last week's $2.44/g.
Omaha- $2.30/g, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.32/g.

