Iowa gas prices down nearly three cents in past week

Gas prices in Iowa have decreased 2.8 cents per gallon in the past week to an average of $2.29 a gallon.



GasBuddy reports the national average fell 3.7 cents a gallon in the last week to roughly $2.34 a gallon.



Prices Sunday were 15.5 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago, and 2.3 cents a gallon lower than one month ago. During the last month, the national average has decreased 5.6 cents per gallon.



GasBuddy finds prices in the region as follows:





Areas near Iowa and their current gas price climate:

Quad Cities- $2.24/g, down 1.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.25/g.

Des Moines- $2.44/g, flat from last week's $2.44/g.

Omaha- $2.30/g, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.32/g.