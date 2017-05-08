14 people without homes after apartment building burns



MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) -- An apartment building fire has displaced 14 residents in Marshalltown.

The fire was reported around 11:20 p.m. Friday at The Villager apartments. It took firefighters 4 1/2 hours to control the blaze in the three-story building, which dates back to the 1870s.

No injuries to residents or firefighters have been reported. The fire cause is being investigated.

In April 2013 an accidental fire that started on the third floor caused an estimated $75,000 in damage.



