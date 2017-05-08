Near-Death experience inspires Iowa man to lose weight, become personal trainer

A near-death experience has one eastern Iowa man make a big change.

Now he's hoping his story can help and inspire others.

Brandon Marks is a personal trainer at gyms in Waverly and Nashua.

He says if you asked him a few years ago if he'd be a personal trainer, he'd probably laugh at the idea.

Brandon was playing football in Ellsworth College.

He started gaining a lot of weight in a few months, so he could be big enough for the defensive line.

But one day he fainted, losing consciousness after his body shut down.

After surviving that, he decided to start eating and working out right.

Brandon then lost around 60 pounds in a year.

His personal story made him want to help others who may be struggling.

KWWL asked him if he had any tips for getting in shape.

He said consistency is key; make a plan and stick with it.

Brandon says he also recently started a boot camp that happens once a month.

It's called Boot Camp For a Cause.

Brandon says money raised from the boot camp goes to a charity or a family in need.

Last month, he raised about 14- hundred dollars for a family who's baby's in the NICU.

If you would like to reach out to Brandon to learn more about the boot camp or getting in shape. you can click here and message him on his Facebook Page.