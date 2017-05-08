TRACKING: Sunshine and warmer temperatures into the weekend

Wondering what the weather will be like? Zoom into street level and see what it will look like as it passes over, including cloud cover or potential storms.

Areas of dense fog will continue this morning with some visibilities less than a quarter of a mile at times. We should have sunshine taking over for the afternoon.



Friday through Sunday look fabulous with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs are near 70 Friday warming into the upper 70s this weekend. Winds are from the south around 10-15 mph. It will become a bit more muggy throughout the weekend, including Mother's Day.



Monday through Wednesday temperatures remain in the upper 70s as the humidity level increases. Isolated storms are possible each day.



