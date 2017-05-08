TRACKING: Sunshine and warmer temperatures into the weekend - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Sunshine and warmer temperatures into the weekend

Written by Eileen Loan, KWWL Storm Track 7 Meteorologist
Areas of dense fog will continue this morning with some visibilities less than a quarter of a mile at times.  We should have sunshine taking over for the afternoon.

Friday through Sunday look fabulous with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs are near 70 Friday warming into the upper 70s this weekend. Winds are from the south around 10-15 mph.  It will become a bit more muggy throughout the weekend, including Mother's Day.

Monday through Wednesday temperatures remain in the upper 70s as the humidity level increases. Isolated storms are possible each day.


