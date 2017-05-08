TRACKING: Strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon. - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon.

Posted: Updated:
Written by Eileen Loan, KWWL Storm Track 7 Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
2 PM Wednesday 2 PM Wednesday
5 PM Wednesday 5 PM Wednesday
8 PM Wednesday 8 PM Wednesday
Expected Rainfall through Thursday Expected Rainfall through Thursday

A few light showers are possible tonight otherwise partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms will be on and off through Wednesday. There is a slight chance for a severe storm or two mainly south of a Waterloo to Dubuque line in the late afternoon or evening. Hail and high winds will be the primary threat. Locally heavy rainfall may also track through the KWWL viewing area.

Scattered showers and storms continue Wednesday night. The storms become less likely while some shower may linger into Tuesday.

Friday through Sunday will be pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Another chance of storms will track in for Monday and Tuesday with breezy, warm and muggy conditions expected.

Learn how to get the StormTrack7 app here: www.kwwl.com/story/20372847/2012/12/18/get-the-stormtrack-7-app

Facebook: www.facebook.com/KWWLWeather

Twitter: @KWWLStormTrack7

Weather Blog: http://addins.kwwl.com/blogs/weather/

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.