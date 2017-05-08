TRACKING: Strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon.

A few light showers are possible tonight otherwise partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms will be on and off through Wednesday. There is a slight chance for a severe storm or two mainly south of a Waterloo to Dubuque line in the late afternoon or evening. Hail and high winds will be the primary threat. Locally heavy rainfall may also track through the KWWL viewing area.



Scattered showers and storms continue Wednesday night. The storms become less likely while some shower may linger into Tuesday.



Friday through Sunday will be pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.



Another chance of storms will track in for Monday and Tuesday with breezy, warm and muggy conditions expected.



