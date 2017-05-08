TRACKING: Showers and a few storms tonight and Wednesday

Wondering what the weather will be like? Zoom into street level and see what it will look like as it passes over, including cloud cover or potential storms.

Any lingering showers and storms will track out by 6 AM. Warm and muggy air will sit over the KWWL Viewing area today as a front continues to track across the state. We will also keep some clouds in the area throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid 60s to mid 70s today with northeasterly winds around 10 mph most of the day.

The next front will track through the southern part of the state tonight and tomorrow. We will see a few showers and thunderstorms develop and track to the east along the front late tonight and continue off and on throughout Wednesday. The heaviest rainfall will be south of Highway 30, but some of us could still see up to half an inch farther north. Temperatures will cool into the 60s for Wednesday.

As high pressure tracks into the Upper Midwest for the rest of the week and through the weekend, we will have mainly dry weather. There is still a chance of showers Friday night and again Saturday night, but Mother's Day still looks dry. Highs will be mainly in the upper 60s to low 70s with lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

