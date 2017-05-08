TRACKING: Shower and thunderstorm chances through Wednesday

Wondering what the weather will be like? Zoom into street level and see what it will look like as it passes over, including cloud cover or potential storms.

A warm front tracking through the KWWL viewing area today will set off showers and a few thunderstorms today and tonight. The best chance will be this afternoon through evening with some rain showers lingering into Tuesday morning. Our main threat will be locally heavy rainfall along with a few areas of small hail. Winds will be gusting to 25 mph outside of the showers and thunderstorms, but we may end up with some gusts higher in any storms that track through. Rainfall amounts will generally be around half an inch or less, although some could see a bit more. Most of the heaviest rainfall will fall to our south, across Central Missouri.

Another system tracks through on Wednesday with another round of showers. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible.

Highs will be in the mid 60s to low 70s today and Tuesday, but will cool a few degrees for the rest of the week and through Mother's Day. Mom's Day looks dry right now, but we may see some showers Friday night and again Saturday night.

