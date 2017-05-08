TRACKING: Rounds of rain and thunderstorms today

Wondering what the weather will be like? Zoom into street level and see what it will look like as it passes over, including cloud cover or potential storms.

We'll see another round of rain and thunderstorms this afternoon across the KWWL viewing area. We'll watch these storms very closely, as some could contain small hail and gusty wind, along with heavy rain. The best chance for severe weather this afternoon is south of Cedar Rapids. Large hail is the primary threat, with damaging wind and an isolated tornado a secondary threat. We will continue to monitor the severe weather situation very closely this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the middle 60s north to near 70° south, closer to where the warm front is set up.

High pressure will track into the region from Friday through Mother's Day with mainly sunny skies along with warmer temperatures. We climb into the mid 70s to near 80° for the weekend and it may become fairly humid by Sunday. Another system tracks through Monday and Tuesday with another round of showers and storms expected.



