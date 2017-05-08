TRACKING: More showers and storms tonight and Wednesday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: More showers and storms tonight and Wednesday

Written by Eileen Loan, KWWL Storm Track 7 Meteorologist
3 AM Wednesday 3 AM Wednesday
6 AM Wednesday 6 AM Wednesday
2 PM Wednesday 2 PM Wednesday
7 PM Wednesday 7 PM Wednesday
Rainfall Expected Through 7 PM Wednesday Rainfall Expected Through 7 PM Wednesday

Warm and muggy air will sit over the KWWL Viewing area today as a front continues to track across the state. We will also keep some clouds in the area throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid 60s to mid 70s today with northeasterly winds around 10 mph most of the day.

The next front will track through the southern part of the state tonight and tomorrow. We will see a few showers and thunderstorms develop and track to the east along the front late tonight and continue off and on throughout Wednesday. Rainfall amounts will be mainly between a quarter of an inch to an inch through Wednesday evening. More rain may track through Wednesday night.

As high pressure tracks into the Upper Midwest for the rest of the week and through the weekend, we will have mainly dry weather. There is still a chance of showers Friday night and again Saturday night, but Mother's Day still looks dry. Highs will be mainly in the upper 60s to low 70s with lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

