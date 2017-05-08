STARTING TODAY: Teacher Appreciation Week - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

STARTING TODAY: Teacher Appreciation Week

Posted: Updated:
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Which teacher had the greatest impact on your life?

That's something to think about today as Teacher Appreciation Week begins.

The National PTA says this year's theme is "Teachers Deliver."

Teacher Appreciation Week has been celebrated every year in May since 1984.

The PTA says there are a few ways to get involved:

You can share pictures during the week by using the hashtag #ThankATeacher on social media.

On Thursday, you can upload a #TBT of you and your favorite teacher and thank them using the official hashtag #ThankATeacher.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.