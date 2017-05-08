STARTING TODAY: Teacher Appreciation Week

Which teacher had the greatest impact on your life?

That's something to think about today as Teacher Appreciation Week begins.

The National PTA says this year's theme is "Teachers Deliver."

Teacher Appreciation Week has been celebrated every year in May since 1984.

The PTA says there are a few ways to get involved:

You can share pictures during the week by using the hashtag #ThankATeacher on social media.

On Thursday, you can upload a #TBT of you and your favorite teacher and thank them using the official hashtag #ThankATeacher.