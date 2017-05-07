Kitchen fire pushes family from home

A Cedar Rapids family was pushed from their home after a fire sparked around 11 p.m. Saturday.

The fire happened at the two-story home on E. Avenue North West. The family says they moved into the house eight months ago, and it finally started feeling like home, then it caught fire.

Paula Kelly, her husband and two kids lived in the home. Sunday, she was in disbelief as she walked back into her home for the first time. Her husband Shawn remembers the moments before his family's house went up in flames.

"I was sitting at the kitchen table when my arm got hot and I was like 'I know Paula didn't turn the heat on' so I continued to eat," said Shawn.

The fire started in the kitchen soon after. Paula says her husband just finished frying fish.

"He thought he took the pan off of the eye, but he didn't and the eye was still on so it caught the pan, then the grease and then the stove and then it expanded extremely fast," said Paula.

The couple says all they could do last night was watch fire crews try and save their home, but they say coming back for the first time since the fire is overwhelming.

"I was right there on the sidewalk and I heard the windows break and I knew then it was over with...it was a loss," said Shawn.

Looking back, Paula says she can still hear her husband scream, "get out the house, get out the house," said Paula. "I came down the steps and the ceiling was on fire, the refrigerator, the stove and the wall next to it."

The couple says neighbors are being very supportive, saying a lot of them stopped to offer clothes, food and a place to stay. They are grateful everyone is safe and for all of the support.

Fire fighters say they had to cut a few holes in the roof because the smoke was so bad. The family says they won't be able to live in the home.