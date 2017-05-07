President Trump praises Macron for 'big win' in France's election

President Trump praises Macron for 'big win' in France's electio - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Written by MacLeod Hageman
President Donald Trump is offering praise and congratulations to centrist Emmanuel Macron, who has been elected as France's youngest president ever.

Trump describes Macron's victory over far-right opponent Marine Le Pen in the French presidential runoff as a "big win."

In a tweet, Trump says he's looking forward to working with Macron, but Trump did not immediately extend an invitation for him to visit the White House.

Trump tweeted: "Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his big win today as the next President of France. I look very much forward to working with him."

