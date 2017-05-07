Funeral will be held Monday for deputy killed in jail escape - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Funeral will be held Monday for deputy killed in jail escape

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

The western Iowa sheriff's deputy who was fatally wounded in a jail escape last week will be laid to rest on Monday.

The funeral for Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Burbridge will be 10 a.m. Monday at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

It will be open to the public.

Afterward, more than 1,000 law enforcement vehicles are expected to escort Burbridge's body back to the funeral home. Some mourners are expected to line up along the procession route to pay their respects to Burbridge.

Police say Wesley Correa-Carmenaty was being transporting to the Council Bluffs jail after sentencing last Monday when he attacked Burbridge and another deputy, grabbed one of their guns and shot them before fleeing in a jail van.

He was recaptured in neighboring Omaha, Nebraska.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.