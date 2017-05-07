Funeral will be held Monday for deputy killed in jail escape

The western Iowa sheriff's deputy who was fatally wounded in a jail escape last week will be laid to rest on Monday.

The funeral for Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Burbridge will be 10 a.m. Monday at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

It will be open to the public.

Afterward, more than 1,000 law enforcement vehicles are expected to escort Burbridge's body back to the funeral home. Some mourners are expected to line up along the procession route to pay their respects to Burbridge.

Police say Wesley Correa-Carmenaty was being transporting to the Council Bluffs jail after sentencing last Monday when he attacked Burbridge and another deputy, grabbed one of their guns and shot them before fleeing in a jail van.

He was recaptured in neighboring Omaha, Nebraska.