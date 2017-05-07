UNI sweeps Illinois State, clinches MVC softball title - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI sweeps Illinois State, clinches MVC softball title

    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.
NORMAL, Ill. (KWWL) -

The UNI softball team defeated Illinois State 8-2 on Sunday, completing a three game sweep to capture a share of the Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship. The Panthers and Redbirds finished tied on top of the league standings, but UNI will take the number one seed in the Valley tournament based on their 3-0 head-to-head record against ISU.

UNI took control early putting three runs on the board in the second inning. Sammy Bunch drove in the opening run with an RBI single in to right field. Bailey Lange followed with a 3 RBI triple for a 3-0 edge. The Panthers later put the game away with five runs in the fifth inning.

The Panthers win clinched the third MVC regular season championship in team history with the last one coming in 2012.

