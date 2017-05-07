Father accused of violating protective order

The Jones County Sheriff's Office is looking for Frank Thomas Young, 26, of Anamosa.

Authorities say Young's wife and child have a protective order against him, and he allegedly came to home where they were staying in Oxford Junction and took his son.

Authorities were in the process of issuing an AMBER Alert when a Cedar County deputy noticed his vehicle.

When the deputy tried stopping Young, he took off running and left the child behind.

Authorities say the child was fine, but now they're trying to locate Frank Young.

He is currently wanted for violating a protective order, domestic abuse assault, and voluntary absence from custody.

Authorities confirm Young has violent tendencies, and they are asking the public to call police and not approach him if you see him.