Largest class graduates from ISU

According to Iowa State University, the class of 2017 had more people graduate than ever before.

More than 5,090 students were handed their diplomas on Saturday.

According to a school spokesperson who broke it down, 4,300 bachelor degrees were awarded and 600 masters and doctoral degrees were announced.

University of Iowa's graduation will be held next weekend.

