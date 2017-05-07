Georgia trucker charged in interstate crash that killed 2 Iowans

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) -- Virginia State Police have charged a Georgia trucker with reckless driving after an accident on Interstate 81 that killed two Iowans.

The accident happened about 6 a.m. Saturday as traffic had slowed near mile marker 307 in Frederick County because of an earlier accident involving a tractor-trailer on the shoulder of the road. The driver of that truck, 34-year-old Milen Pepelyankov of Chicago, was charged with improper stopping on a highway.

As police investigated that crash, a tractor-trailer driven by 55-year-old Carl Paris crested a hill and came upon the slowed traffic. Paris was unable to brake in time and rear-ended a 2013 Mercedes, causing a chain-reaction involving five vehicles.

The driver of the Mercedes, 46-year-old Mikhail Shmaydiy of Iowa, and his 12-year-old son Timothy, died at the scene.