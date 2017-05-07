Dubuque police investigate disturbance at bar - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque police investigate disturbance at bar

DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Dubuque police are investigating a disturbance at an area bar.

They say a man walked in to Shannon's Sports Bar on the 500 block of East 22nd Street and began assaulting people early Sunday morning.

Once they arrived, he was arrested and was pepper sprayed.

Authorities say the man then went into cardiac arrest.

No word on his current condition.

