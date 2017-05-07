BREAKING: Man dies following arrest at Dubuque bar

UPDATE:

Dubuque police confirm a man died after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting people at a Dubuque bar.

They say people were restraining the man when they arrived.

Officers used pepper spray on the man, who then became unresponsive. Police then began CPR and he was transported to a nearby hospital where he died.

The name of the man has not been released.

An investigation is underway.

