Student gives new shoes to bullied classmate

HOUSTON, TX -- Middle school can be a really tough place, but one student is showing that kindness is cool.

Texas 6th grader Joel Rodriguez had never owned an expensive pair of shoes and was being bullied for it.

So Amin Emamalikhani, an 8th grader, gave him a pair of Jordans and now he is the coolest kid in school.

