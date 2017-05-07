After teen's death, Iowa lawmakers skeptical of agency plans

DES MOINES -- The Iowa Department of Human Services is facing scrutiny from legislators as it tries to implement rules for the state foster care system that it says will better protect children.

As the agency strives to make changes it says are necessary, lawmakers are pushing back against the efforts and criticizing the agency for focusing on small fixes. The criticism follows high-profile child abuse cases last year, which led some lawmakers to say the agency is no longer credible.

The newly proposed foster care rules change guidelines for child placement agencies and alter rules for hazard protections, bedrooms and such details as pet waste disposal.

The process for those rules to be enacted requires a public notice period until May 16, during which lawmakers and citizens can voice opinions.

