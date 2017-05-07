Early morning kitchen fire damages Cedar Rapids home

A Cedar Rapids home is heavily damaged after a kitchen fire early Sunday morning.

Firefighters arrived to a home in the 900 block of E Ave. NW around 6 a.m. for a report of a fire. When crews got there, heavy smoke was pouring out of the two story home with a fire visible from the back.

Everyone made it out safely, but the home has extensive damage. Firefighters say a hole had to be cut in the roof to allow the large amount of smoke to exit up and away from those firefighters working inside. The Red Cross was called in to help.

Firefighters say the home did not have working smoke detectors. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department would like to stress the need for every residence to have working smoke detectors on every level of your home.

The fire remains under investigation.