Police investigating stabbing in Iowa City

A man is in the hospital this morning after being stabbed in Iowa City.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Iowa City police officers were called to a report of a stabbing near the fountain in the Pedestrian Mall. Officers quickly located both the victim and the suspect.

The victim had multiple stab wounds and was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the case remains under investigation and charges are pending. No names are being released at this time.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477).