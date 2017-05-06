Waterloo tops Sioux City 3-1 to force decisive game five

The Waterloo Black Hawks left it all out on the ice winning a physical battle against Sioux City 3-1 to force a decisive fifth game in the Western Conference Final.

For the first time in the series, the Black Hawks struck first as Bailey Conger fed Ethan Spaxman in front of the net for a power play goal midway through the first period. The lead didn't last long as Sioux City's Kristian Pospicil spotted up on the far side of the post, scoring on a Musketeer power play for the equalizer about thirteen minutes in, but Waterloo responded quickly. Alex Limoges found Bailey Conger for the go-ahead strike with 43 seconds left in the period.

Waterloo would add some insurance in the final minute of the second period as Jackson Cates found the back of the net for a 3-1 lead that would hold up in the end.

The Black Hawks Robbie Beydoun stopped a28 of 29 Musketeer shots to pick up the victory in goal.

The series moves back to Sioux City on Tuesday for game five as the winner will advance to the Clark Cup Finals.