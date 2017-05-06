Chicago tops Dubuque 7-3, Fighting Saints eliminated - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Chicago tops Dubuque 7-3, Fighting Saints eliminated

Posted: Updated:
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Chicago scored early and often as the top seeded Steel eliminated the Dubuque Fighting Saints from the USHL Eastern Conference Finals with a 7-3 win. The Steel ended the best of five series 3-1.

After Chicago took a 2-0 advantage to the first intermission, the teams traded a pair of goals in the second before the Steel took control late in the period.

Eduards Tralmaks led the way with a pair of goals for Chicago as they advanced to the Clark Cup Final against the winner of the Waterloo-Sioux City series.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.