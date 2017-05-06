Chicago tops Dubuque 7-3, Fighting Saints eliminated

The Waterloo Black Hawks left it all out on the ice winning a physical battle against Sioux City 3-1 to force a decisive fifth game in the Western Conference Final.More >>
Chicago scored early and often as the top seeded Steel eliminated the Dubuque Fighting Saints from the USHL Eastern Conference Finals with a 7-3 win. The Steel ended the best of five series 3-1.More >>
The favorite got it done.More >>
Matiss Kivlenieks made 29 saves in a 3-0 Sioux City Musketeers win at Young Arena Friday during Game Three of a USHL Western Conference Final Series against the Waterloo Black Hawks. ..More >>
Iowa State men’s basketball team has added UTSA graduate transfer Jeff Beverly to its roster, head coach Steve Prohm announcedMore >>
