Chicago tops Dubuque 7-3, Fighting Saints eliminated

Chicago scored early and often as the top seeded Steel eliminated the Dubuque Fighting Saints from the USHL Eastern Conference Finals with a 7-3 win. The Steel ended the best of five series 3-1.

After Chicago took a 2-0 advantage to the first intermission, the teams traded a pair of goals in the second before the Steel took control late in the period.

Eduards Tralmaks led the way with a pair of goals for Chicago as they advanced to the Clark Cup Final against the winner of the Waterloo-Sioux City series.