Yogis hop up their exercise to the next level

(CNN) -

Yoga fans in Kansas City participated in a unique class called Bunny Yoga. 

They did their routine with a bunch of live bunnies around the room. 

It was part of an event called "Bunnies, Buns and Yoga." The class was organized by a yoga studio and the Missouri House Rabbit Society.

The event was a fundraiser for a group that cares for domestic rabbits, who prefer to live indoors. 

