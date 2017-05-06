People look for new home after fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

People look for new home after fire

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

A few people in Marshalltown are looking for a new place to live this weekend, after a fire yesterday.

Firefighters say the fire sparked around 11:30 p.m. at 105 North Center Street.

More than 10 people were inside the building when the fire started.

Nobody was hurt.

WHO-TV of Des Moines initially reported the story, and you can review video and their full report here

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.