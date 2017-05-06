Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby, Iowa owned J Boys Echo 15th

The favorite got it done. Always Dreaming pulled away from Lookin at Lee down the homestretch to win the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.

Always Dreaming and Irish War Cry opened the race as the favorites at 9:2 odds.

J Boys Echo, owned by Iowa's Albaugh Family Stables, finished 15th. The horse was the second straight entry in the Kentucky Derby for Albaugh. Brody's Cause finished 7th in the 2016 race.