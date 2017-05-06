Kentucky Derby schedule - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Kentucky Derby schedule

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
(AP) -

If you'd like to watch the Kentucky Derby Saturday, you can catch it at 5 p.m. Central Time.

The Kentucky Derby Post Time is set for 5:34 p.m. Central Time.

It will be on NBC. 

If you don't have access to a television, you can watch it here on your smartphone or tablet.

