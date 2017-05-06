Dubuque's first farmer's market of the season

The Dubuque Farmer's Market is back again. Saturday was the first market of the season.

This year, there are 40 new vendors selling local produce and products.

There are also a number of area non-profits with booths, like the Fountain of Youth Program and the Dubuque Rescue Mission.

"It's a great place to get fresh, local fruits and vegetables, as well as honey. You an get a lot of plants down here this early in the season, lots of flowers, and also a lot of prepared foods," said Carolyn Scherf, Market Money Booth worker.

The Farmer's Market takes part in the Double Up Food Bucks Program. For every $10 spent on an EBT card, another $10 is given to spend on produce.

It is held every Saturday outside of Dubuque's city hall from 7 a.m. till 12 p.m.