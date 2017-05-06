Sen. Nate Boulton campaign stop in Dubuque - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Sen. Nate Boulton campaign stop in Dubuque

Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Gubernatorial candidate Nate Boulton held a meet-and-greet in Dubuque.

The Democratic State Senator is challenging Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds in the 2018 election.

He was accompanied by Sen. Pam Jochum, who will serve as his campaign chair.

In the Iowa Senate, Boulton represents the east side of Des Moines and Pleasant Hill.

He says he's running for governor, because he wants to be a voice for working families across the state. "We will put forth a vision for Iowa that enhances the quality of life for all Iowans by investing in education, rewards hard work, protects Iowa's resources, and grows our rural economy."

