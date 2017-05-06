Bail bond company offers $10K reward in bondsman death case

The Iowa City employer of a bail bondsman shot to death at the office where he worked is offering a $10,000 reward for information about the shooting.

The Press-Citizen reports (http://icp-c.com/2pkqMVu ) that Lederman Bail Bonds is making the offer as police continue their investigation into the death of 34-year-old Jonathan Wieseler.

Company co-owner Josh Lederman says Wieseler worked at Lederman for six years, handling the Johnson County office largely by himself and doing administrative and managerial work in addition to posting bonds.

The company is also creating a memorial fund in Wieseler's name to offer college scholarships to children of Lederman employees.

Wieseler was found dead April 23 in Lederman's Iowa City office.

An autopsy showed he had been shot.