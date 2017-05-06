City asks for help to track litter bugs

The City of Waterloo is asking for your help to track people who litter.

According to Waterloo Sanitation Operation Supervisor Sam Barrett, there are at least four problem areas around town where people dump their trash, like the spot pictured here near Skyview and Osage.

Barrett says he's trying to be proactive and use trail cameras in some of the problem areas, but so far he hasn't been able to track people who dump or litter their trash.

Barrett says if you see people littering, you should call police to report a license plate number or give them the description of a vehicle.

According to law, littering carries a nearly $60 to $600 fine, you could have to serve 30 days in jail, or you could be ordered by a judge to pick up trash.