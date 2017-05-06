11-year-old seriously injured after getting hit by motorcycle

An 11-year-old boy has serious injuries after getting hit by a motorcycle in Cedar Rapids Friday night.

Cedar Rapids police officers and firefighters responded around 8 p.m. for a report that a large touring-type motorcycle had struck a child in the 1000 block of 3rd St. SE. Police Spokesman Greg Buelow says "The motorcycle was laid down in the street and the child was laying in the street near a parked SUV."

Preliminary investigation determined that the motorcycle hit the child as he ran out between two parked vehicles. He was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for serious but non-life-threatening injures.

There was another child with the victim who was not hurt and the motorcycle driver was also not injured.

The driver is not facing any charges.