Dolly Parton distributes last checks to wildfire victims - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dolly Parton distributes last checks to wildfire victims

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Dolly Parton's Dollywood Foundation has given $10,000 each to nearly 900 families displaced by deadly wildfires in Tennessee last year.
   The singer said in a statement that the final distribution of checks was made this week to families in Sevier County to help them rebuild. The Country Music Hall of Fame singer started the My People fund after wildfires struck in November, killing 14 people in the Gatlinburg area and destroying or damaging thousands of buildings.
   Parton held a star-studded telethon to bring in hundreds of thousands of donations to the fund. But the singer isn't stopping her charity. She said $3 million will be used to start a new fund called Mountain Tough Recovery, which will continue to aid residents affected by the fires.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.