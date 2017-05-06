Ankeny police find $60,000 in stolen construction tools

ANKENY -- Police in central Iowa say they've uncovered a large theft ring in which the suspect stole nearly $60,000 in construction tools and equipment.

Ankeny police tell Des Moines television station KCCI (http://bit.ly/2pkVP3s ) that they found the stolen goods in a storage unit. Police say they found hundreds of stolen tools taken by one man they believe had been targeting one specific business. No arrests had been made or charges filed by Saturday morning.

Jon Philgreen, project manager for JCorp of Huxley that builds commercial and residential projects around central Iowa, says several job sites have been targeted by thieves.

Police say they try to patrol dozens of construction sites across the city, and in the next few weeks, they will be rolling out a new initiative using surveillance technology.

