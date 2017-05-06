Woman receives diploma at 97 years old - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Woman receives diploma at 97 years old

80 years in the making, one woman earns her high school diploma. 

Katherine Summers Martinson was unable to finish high school because she left to help her family during the Great Depression. Then she worked to support the war efforts during World War II.

She is 97 years old.

